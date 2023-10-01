Roguelike Action Game Warm Snow Arrives October 20 for All Major Consoles - News

Microids, Bilibili, and Chinese developer BadMudStudio roguelike action game, Warm Snow, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 20 for $19.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Warm Snow is a roguelike action game with a background set in a dark fantasy world, where the eerie “Warm Snow” holds sway. You will play as the Warrior “Bi An” on a crusade against the Five Great Clans, in order to save a world teetering on the brink of destruction.

In the year 27 of the Longwu era, a strange warm snow refuses to melt and plunges the world into chaos, turning the people into uncontrollable monsters.

As you play “Bi An,” a mysterious warrior wandering in this oriental dark fantasy universe, your mission is to confront the five houses which used to protect the world by delivering them from the corruption and finally defeat the White Lotus.

Adapt your equipment to your way of fighting and engage in challenging battles against fierce enemies to solve the riddle behind the warm snow and deliver the world from this plague!

Key Features:

A Vast and Nervous Roguelike – Customize your gameplay by choosing weapons, powers, and elements to adapt your fighting style and find the gameplay that suits you!

– Customize your gameplay by choosing weapons, powers, and elements to adapt your fighting style and find the gameplay that suits you! A Story with a Neat “Silk Painting” Inspired Art Direction – Immerse yourself in a rich story with stunning visuals inspired by silk paintings, adding poetry and elegance to the game world.

– Immerse yourself in a rich story with stunning visuals inspired by silk paintings, adding poetry and elegance to the game world. An Exotic Universe Inspired from the Chinese Folklore – Explore a fantasy world inspired by Chinese folklore, with mythical creatures, stunning landscapes, and an authentic atmosphere that immerses you in this rich culture.

– Explore a fantasy world inspired by Chinese folklore, with mythical creatures, stunning landscapes, and an authentic atmosphere that immerses you in this rich culture. Replay Value – Replay endlessly until you finally discover the truth about the “Warm Snow” and put an end to it.

– Replay endlessly until you finally discover the truth about the “Warm Snow” and put an end to it. “Ash of Nightmare” Content Included – Discover the Nightmare system, new mechanics, items, skills, weapons and bosses.

