Wrath: Aeon of Ruin Arrives February 27, 2024 for PC, Later for Consoles

Publishers 3D Realms and Fulqrum Publishing, and developer KillPixel announced Wrath: Aeon of Ruin will leave Early Access and Launch for PC via Steam, GOG, Humble Store on February 27, 2024.

The game is also in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, a release date for these versions were not announced.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You are Outlander. Once adrift upon the Ageless Sea, you now find yourself on the shores of a dying world. From the consuming darkness emerges a figure cloaked in white, the Shepherd of Wayward Souls, who burdens you with the task of hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World. You must journey into the vast gloom to explore ancient ruins, discover forgotten secrets and battle the horrors that lurk within.

Fueled by legendary Quake 1 technology, the veins of WRATH pump with the DNA of revered ’90s shooters. WRATH embraces the timeless elements of classic titles such as DOOM, Quake, Duke Nukem 3D, Blood, Unreal, and HEXEN and carries them into the 21st century.

Equipped with weapons of exceptional might and an inventory of powerful artifacts, you must traverse ancient crypts, sunken ruins, corrupted temples and howling forests to bring death to your enemies. But do not underestimate your adversaries, for they are great in power and number. Your mind must be as sharp as your blade if you hope to survive the dangers ahead.

The world of WRATH is rich with engaging combat, diverse environments and captivating lore. Every element is deftly intertwined to create an authentic and enchanting experience as timeless as the games that inspired it.

Key Features:

Explore a vast world shrouded in darkness, passionately crafted by the hands of expert Quake scene necromancers.

Quake scene necromancers. Forge your path with an arsenal of deadly weapons, each with multiple fire modes.

Know your enemy. Many horrors lurk in the shadows, thirsting for your blood.

Artifacts of great power lay hidden in the dark places of the world. Find them and dominate your enemies.

Powered by the Legendary Quake 1 Tech, WRATH is an authentic, classic first-person shooter in every way.

Quake 1 Tech, WRATH is an authentic, classic first-person shooter in every way. Immerse yourself in haunting music born from the twisted mind of Andrew Hulshult (Quake Champions, Rise of the Triad, DUSK, and Amid Evil).

