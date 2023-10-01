Co-op Horror Shooter Ripout Launches October 24 for PC in Early Access, Later for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher 3D Realms and developer Pet Project Games announced the cooperative horror shooter, Ripout, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 24. The game will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S once it leaves Early Access.

Ripout is a cooperative horror shooter where players will fight their way through abandoned, mutant-infested spaceships, collect loot, and customize their character in search of the last remaining bastion of humanity. Will you and your trusty Pet Gun find Sanctuary in time, or will you perish alongside the rest of Earth’s residents?

Key Features:

Cooperative Player-Versus-Enemy Gameplay – Embark on a variety of missions and explore derelict ships alone or in small teams.

– Embark on a variety of missions and explore derelict ships alone or in small teams. High Variety of Reconfigurable Monsters – Fight genetically altered beings who are able to strengthen and reconfigure themselves by attaching smaller mutants to their bodies. The player will never know what to expect from their enemies!

– Fight genetically altered beings who are able to strengthen and reconfigure themselves by attaching smaller mutants to their bodies. The player will never know what to expect from their enemies! Living Pet Gun – Stand your ground using your trusty Pet Gun and harness the power of the sentient biotech yourself and turn it against your foe.

– Stand your ground using your trusty Pet Gun and harness the power of the sentient biotech yourself and turn it against your foe. Weapon Modifications and Character Classes – Customize your weapon and choose between multiple character specializations to find the perfect mix for your playstyle.

– Customize your weapon and choose between multiple character specializations to find the perfect mix for your playstyle. Quick, Action-Packed Missions – Explore countless derelict ships in various short, 10–20-minute missions and prepare for the unexpected; you’ll never know what horrors lurk around the corner.

– Explore countless derelict ships in various short, 10–20-minute missions and prepare for the unexpected; you’ll never know what horrors lurk around the corner. Procedurally Generated Levels – Enjoy endless replayability and suspense, thanks to our procedurally generated level design.

– Enjoy endless replayability and suspense, thanks to our procedurally generated level design. Scalable Difficulty – Expect a challenge for teams of all sizes, thanks to Ripout's scaling difficulty.

Set off on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through space in search of human survivors. Sanctuary holds the key. But where is it? And, most importantly, what is it? Unravel the fate of humanity alone or with friends in a co-op Sci-Fi FPS experience that will keep you entertained for hours on end!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

