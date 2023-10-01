Fantasy FPS Wizordum Launches November 15 for PC in Early Access - News

/ 332 Views

by, posted 17 minutes ago

Publisher Apogee Entertainment and developer Emberheart Games announced the fantasy first-person shooter, Wizordum, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on November 15 for $14.99.

"When I was younger, I was captivated with fantasy first-person shooter titles like Hexen and Heretic," said Emberheart Games develope Primoz Vovk. "Wizordum is the perfect combination of past and present, with old-school maze-like brain teasers combined with modern comforts for a smooth gameplay experience. We have much more to show in a few weeks, stay tuned!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Ancient Seal of Terrabruma has shattered, unleashing the forces of Chaos. As one of the last Mages of Wizordum sanctuary, find the source of corruption and blast away spawns of Chaos before they consume the kingdom in a speedrun-friendly fantasy first-person shooter, tearing a page from the spellbooks of ’90s fantasy first-person shooter classics like Hexen and Heretic.

The Mages of Wizordum are on the brink of extinction, falling to ever-encroaching mayhem outside the sanctuary. Sharpen an arsenal of steel and magic and set out for the Town of Grimbrook, looking for the Source while blasting off everyone standing in the way. Along the way, search nooks and crannies for loot and relics to solve mystifying puzzles and deliver even more damage.

Incapacitate vile ogres and goblins with a skull-crushing mace, shoot rapid-fire ice shards with the Frostweaver, and master the Spellstriker to shatter the concentrated magic upon your foes. Fend off the restless undead and monstrous rats while winding through cobweb-covered hallways, restless cemeteries, sewers, labyrinths, and blood-spattered courtyards full of traps and treasure.

Crumbling cobblestone, incinerated buildings, decay-filled dungeons, and misty harbors full of secrets await fearless spellcasters inside the collapsing city walls of Grimbrook. Claim a spot on the hallowed leaderboard where tougher difficulty levels yield higher scores, and achieve perfect pace on every run with speedrun-friendly level design.

Design and download custom adventures or full-fledged episodes with the in-game level editor. Bask in the original Wizordum soundtrack, coming soon to Apogee Music, inspired by ’90s and 2000s classics Ultima and Elder Scrolls, with a retro option for Roland MT-32 mode, accompanied by key artwork hand painted by legendary Origin Systems illustrator Denis Loubet (Ultima, Wing Commander).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles