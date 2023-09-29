Epic Games Confirmed to be Laying Off Around 16% of Staff - News

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has confirmed the company is laying off around 16 percent of its employees, divesting Bandcamp and spinning off most of SuperAwesome.

"For a while now, we've been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators," said Sweeney. "I had long been optimistic that we could power through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect I see that this was unrealistic."

He added, "Epic folks around the world have been making ongoing efforts to reduce costs, including moving to net zero hiring and cutting operating spend on things like marketing and events. But we still ended up far short of financial sustainability. We concluded that layoffs are the only way, and that doing them now and on this scale will stabilize our finances.

"We're also making some divestitures. Bandcamp is joining Songtradr, a music marketplace company supporting artists. SuperAwesome’s advertising business will become an independent company under the SuperAwesome brand, led by their current CEO Kate O’Loughlin. Kids Web Services (KWS), the parent verification and consent management toolset, will remain part of Epic."

Epic Games is offering a severance package that includes six months base pay and six months of Epic-paid healthcare in the US, Canada, and Brazil. The company is also offering accelerated stock options that are scheduled through the end of 2024 and giving two extra years from today to exercise the options.

Read an FAQ on the layoffs below:

What does this mean for Epic’s priorities?

We are still focused on shipping our must succeed initiatives: the next Fortnite Season and Fortnite Chapter 5, Del Mar, Sparks, and Juno. Their schedules remain in place.

We aren't cutting any core businesses, and are continuing to invest in games with Fortnite first-party development, the Fortnite creator ecosystem and economy, Rocket League and Fall Guys; and services for developers including Unreal Engine for games and enterprise, Epic Games Store, Epic Games Publishing, Epic Online Services, Kids Web Services, MetaHuman, Twin Motion, Quixel Mega Scans, Capturing Reality, ArtStation, Sketchfab and Fab.

We are divesting from Bandcamp and spinning off most of SuperAwesome.

We'll have a long company meeting later in October to talk about all of our efforts and priorities.

What was the scope of the layoffs?

We are laying off around 830 employees, or 16% of jobs. About two-thirds of the layoffs were in teams outside of core development.

Around 250 people are leaving Epic through our divestitures from Bandcamp and SuperAwesome

We're cutting costs without sacrificing development or lines of businesses so that means business functions are disproportionately impacted compared to development functions.

Will there be more layoffs?

No. These changes financially stabilize the business.

The entire goal of this process was to make our cost structure more sustainable and we believe that we have achieved this.

Will Epic continue hiring?

Yes. We will continue hiring for critical roles, while maintaining net-zero at our new size.

What about Project Liberty?

We've been taking steps to reduce our legal expenses, but are continuing the fight against Apple and Google distribution monopolies and taxes, so the metaverse can thrive and bring opportunity to Epic and all other developers.

