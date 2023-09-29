Gran Turismo Sport Online Services to Shut Down on January 31, 2024 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced the online services for Gran Turismo Sport will be shut down on January 31, 2024.

"On January 31, 2024, at 06:00 UTC, the online services of the PlayStation 4-exclusive software Gran Turismo Sport will come to an end," reads the announcement from the developer. "Prior to this on December 01, 2023, we will also end the distribution of purchasable Add-On items from the PlayStation Store that can be used in-game.

"After the end of service date, it will no longer be possible to utilize online services such as the Community, Open Lobby, and Sport Mode, nor online features/items such as custom liveries. The offline portions of the game can still be played, including purchased Add-Ons.

"We would like to thank the many users of the Gran Turismo Sport online service since its first launch in 2017. From here on, we will continue to further improve the online services for the currently available title Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5."

Read a Q&A on the shut down below:

What happens to my “Garage” cars and my Career Mode progression?

All existing cars and personalized Car Settings kept in Garage will be accessible. Gameplay progression required as normal to unlock additional cars and items.

What happens to my liveries after online service ends on January 31, 2024?

As Discover requires an online connection, it will no longer be possible to access custom liveries of vehicles, helmets, or racing suits.

Would I be able access all the world circuits?

Yes, all world circuits will be accessible. Gameplay progression required as normal to unlock selected tracks.

Can I still purchase Add-Ons from the PlayStation Store?

You will no longer be able to purchase Add-On items including Vehicles, Scapes Content Pack, and Lewis Hamilton Time Trial Challenge from the PlayStation Store starting on December 01, 2023. All items purchased prior to December 01, 2023, will be accessible after the end of online service closure.

Are there any in-game items or features I won’t be able to save or access after the end of online service closure on January 31, 2024?

• Online Services: It will no longer be possible to utilize online services features including the Community, Open Lobby, Quick Match, and Seasonal Events.

• Mileage Store Closure: It will no longer be possible to purchase items from Mileage Store.

• Trophies: Selected Trophies that require an online connection will no longer be accessible.

• Garage Car Liveries - It will not be possible to access custom liveries once the online service ends. All vehicles with applied liveries will return to their original color.

Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in October 2017.

