Achilles: Legends Untold Launches November 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Dark Point Games announced the action RPG, Achilles: Legends Untold, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 2. It will also release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in Early Access in May 2022.

"The road so far has been full of lessons, challenges, and many moments of joy too, and we’re so excited to finally see the result of our team’s work in an adventure that we hope you remember for a long time," said Dark Point Games CEO Pawel Waszak. "There haven’t been many games based on the legend of Troy, so we’re proud of presenting you our take on the feats of Achilles."

Become Achilles—the greatest warrior the ancient world has ever seen. Unveil the story untold, improve your skills, and choose your combat style in this original action RPG with an isometric view, a vast world design that rewards exploration, and a challenging enemy AI that demands a thoughtful approach to combat. Level up your skills, combine weapons and gear, and choose the fighting style that allows you to emerge victorious battle after battle against foes that are both human and beasts.

Rewrite the myth of Achilles—the mighty Greek warrior and the commander of brave Myrmidons. After the War of Troy, you return to Greece and find your homeland plunged into chaos. The multilayered story takes you through the diverse locations of ancient Mycenae, where danger lurks at every corner. Learn how to cope with your new nature and step on the hero’s journey to save the mortal world from impending doom. On November 2, the story will be complete as Achilles: Legends Untold brings the full tale of the hero of the Trojan War, together with many improvements that elevate the epic adventure, including more than 20 hours of gameplay, exciting quests, and a New Game+ mode.

