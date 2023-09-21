Super Bomberman R 2 Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 72K, PS5 Sells 39K, XS Sells 2K - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pikmin 4 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 23,489 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 17, 2023.

Super Bomberman R 2 (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 11,588 units. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 7,975 units. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 6,041 units.

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) is up from seventh to third place with sales of 9,319 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to fourth place with sales of 8,844 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,981 units and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,899 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 71,578 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 38,611 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,670 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 383 units, and the 3DS sold 21 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 23,489 (841,335) [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 11,588 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,319 (5,128,233) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,844 (5,484,620) [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 7,975 (New) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 6,041 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,981 (3,263,470) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,899 (1,859,685) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,581 (5,285,999) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,277 (3,462,838)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 52,998 (5,601,803) PlayStation 5 – 35,865 (3,785,913) Switch Lite – 9,077 (5,497,333) Switch – 9,503 (19,543,666) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,746 (576,341) Xbox Series S – 1,010 (277,697) Xbox Series X – 660 (220,784) PlayStation 4 – 383 (7,896,751) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 21 (1,192,302)

