Swery 65 and Suda 51 Announce Hotel Barcelona for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

White Owls Inc. have announced Hotel Barcelona for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

The "2.5D slasher film parodic action" game is led by Hidetaka 'Swery 65' Suehiro and Goichi 'Suda 51' Suda.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hotel Barcelona is the long-awaited collaboration between game design legends Swery65 and Suda51, and our Xbox Digital Broadcast brought us a never-before-seen gameplay trailer from the self-styled “2.5D slasher film parodic action” game. Drawing influences from across horror’s history, you’ll be pitted against everything from alien entities to AI-enhanced sharks, all while stuck in an endless time loop filled with serial killers – and only your deceased past selves to help you.

Both Swery and Suda appeared in the show to discuss the game. Swery discussed the game’s unusual beginnings—with Suda asking him to announce a collaboration on the fly, with no prior discussion—and his inspirations from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. Suda explained that he and Swery worked on the initial concept together—“Then, all of a sudden, Swery completed tons of work on the development, and Hotel Barcelona materialized. Most of the time, when someone does lip service like that, the project never materializes… But Swery made this project a reality in order to deliver something to the fans.”

