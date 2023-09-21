My Hero Ultra Rumble Launches September 28 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Byking announced My Hero Ultra Rumble will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on September 28.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!

Leap into the fray with your fellow heroes…and villains! Use communication, tactics, and synergize Quirks with your team of three to be the last ones standing in this 24-player Battle Royale!

Make the Most of Your Quirk

Pick up your favorite characters from a quirky roster divided into 5 archetypes: Strike, Assault, Rapid, Technical, and Support. The strengths of each character are completely different depending on their unique Quirk.

Collect Items and Get Stronger

Find items, interact with civilians, and defeat opponents to improve your abilities and get the upper hand over other teams!

Customize Your Experience

Unlock new characters and customization options by gaining experience and completing missions. Participate in seasonal events and try your luck with tickets to glam up with exclusive items!

