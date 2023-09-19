Xbox Game Pass Adds Gotham Knights, Payday 3, and More - News

Microsoft has announced five more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Gotham Knights, Payday 3, Party Animals, Cocoon, and The Lamplighter’s League.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Lies of P (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Lies of P is a thrilling soulslike that takes the story of Pinocchio, turns it on its head, and sets it against the darkly elegant backdrop of the Belle Epoque era. You must adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors, untangle the unfathomable secrets of the city’s elites and choose whether to confront predicaments with the truth or weave lies to overcome them on the journey to find yourself. Read more about Lies of P at Xbox Wire.

Coming Soon

Party Animals (Cloud and Console) – September 20

Available on day one with Game Pass: Fight with or against your friends in Party Animals! Choose your character from a diverse cast of adorable animals as you battle it out across multiple game modes to be the last one left standing in the ultimate competitive brawler. Paw up, grab a plunger, and get ready to party like an animal.

Payday 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 21

Available on day one with Game Pass: Payday 3 is the explosive sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters of the past decade. Since its release, Payday-players have been reveling in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. That’s what makes Payday a high-octane, co-op FPS experience.

Cocoon (Console and PC) – September 29

Available on day one with Game Pass: From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside – Cocoon takes you on an adventure across worlds within worlds. Master world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery.

Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 3

Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals.

The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 3

Available on day one with Game Pass: Sneak, steal, and shoot your way through a world of pulp adventure in The Lamplighters League! Globetrot across a variety of exciting locales around the world and outwit your enemies in strategic turn-based combat and, if you play your cards right, you might just save the world.

DLC / Game Updates

EA Sports FC 2024: Early Access Trial – September 22

Welcome to The World’s Game. Try EA Sports FC 24 for 10 full hours starting September 22 with Game Pass Ultimate through EA Play. Members also score a Welcome Pack and save 10% on your FC 24 pre-order and other purchases of EA digital content!

New League of Legends Champion: Briar, the Restrained Hunger – Available now

Get ready to dive in teeth first with League of Legends newest champion: Briar, the Restrained Hunger. After years of captivity, Briar is now on the loose and she’s ready to figure out who’s friend and who’s food. Game Pass members can instantly chow down with this new jungler and make a meal of the enemy!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

EA Sports UFC 4 Champion Fighter Customization Bundle

Game Pass Ultimate members can unlock fearsome heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, plus, get both the Kumite Customization Pack and the Backyard Customization Pack. Claim this Bundle until October 5.

Apex Legends: Juiced Up Weapon Charm

Make sure to add some flair to your arsenal with the Apex Legends Juiced Up Weapon Charm, available with your included EA Play membership until October 9.

Leaving September 30

Make sure you set some time aside on your gaming schedule to play the following games before they go. Plus, you can save up to 20% on your purchase with your membership to keep them in your library.

Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Despot’s Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Last Call BBS (PC)

(PC) Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Outriders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Prodeus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Welcome again to the Game Pass family, all our existing Xbox Game Pass Core members! Moving forward we’ll keep you updated here for any Core updates alongside the wider Game Pass library updates. Or you can tune in to our posts here for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Until next time!

