Genshin Impact Update 4.1 To the Stars Shining in the Depths Launches September 27

Developer miHoYo announced Genshin Impact update 4.1 is called "To the Stars Shining in the Depths" and will launch on September 27.

Fontaine will expand northward, where the main story continues with Neuvillette and Wriothesley joining the cast of playable characters, as well as the Fatui Harbinger “Arlecchino” making her debut. Rewards including Intertwined Fates ×10, Primogems ×1,600, and two exclusive gadgets will be issued as Genshin Impact celebrates its three-year anniversary with fans and players around the world.

Following the introduction of the prosperous Court of Fontaine, the upcoming northern area will reveal the history and mystery of the nation from different perspectives. Concealed in the deep sea, the Fortress of Meropide holds not only exiles from all over Fontaine but also vital functions and mysteries. The latest Archon Quest will pick up here as the Traveler searches for Childe. Floating in mid-air, the “Allogravity-Condensed Water Bodies” and ruins tell of a deadly attempt by the Fontaine Research Institute to survive a prophesied great flood.

Dangers await as players explore the new underwater area and ruins. The new Boss Enemy “Millennial Pearl Seahorse” is a beautiful beast that deals Electro damage. Another Boss Enemy “Experimental Field Generator” is an out-of-control research device used to counteract the effects of gravity, giving players the ability to leap higher and evade its attacks.

Two Fontaine characters in high positions will both become playable as five-star Catalyst wielders, and players can find out more about them in their Story Quests. Neuvillette, the Iudex of Fontaine, can unleash straight-line surging torrents dealing Hydro damage via Charged Attacks, and Wriothesley, the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, is adept at using melee attacks to deal Cryo damage. Both characters are capable of consuming health to cast certain types of attacks and then recovering their health afterwards. Neuvillette and Hu Tao will be available in the first round of Event Wishes, followed by Wriothesley and Venti.

In addition to the adventure in Fontaine, a poetry festival in Mondstadt and Liyue offers a good opportunity to reunite with friends and honor friendship and love. The festival also features various mini-games and an exclusive 4-star Catalyst to be redeemed.

More rewards can be claimed as Genshin Impact‘s third anniversary approaches. The special daily login event is back with up to Intertwined Fates ×10 and other bonuses. During Version 4.1, players can also check their in-game mailbox to claim Primogems ×1,600, Fragile Resin ×4, and two unique gadgets “Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator” and “Itty Bitty Octobaby.”

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version is in development.

