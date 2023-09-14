Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Kou Shibusawa have announced Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake is based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII with Power Up Kit, complete with both the “All Officers Play” and “All Periods Scenarios” features. In addition, the game boasts all-new graphical and game system upgrades to help reawaken the title as the newest addition to Koei Tecmo’s long revered franchise.

