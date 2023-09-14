By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Side Order DLC Releases in Spring 2024

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 358 Views

Nintendo announced Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order will release in Spring 2024 for the Nintendo Switch.

View a trailer of the DLC below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Challenge your slick skills in this new single-player campaign. Introducing the Spire of Order, where you’ll strengthen your character’s abilities as you ascend the Spire’s floors again and again.

2 Comments
Leynos (4 hours ago)

Did anyone else think this was going to be some Nier Automata Splatoon DLC at first?

KLAMarine Leynos (3 hours ago)

it did look the part, yes

