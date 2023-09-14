Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Side Order DLC Releases in Spring 2024 - News

Nintendo announced Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order will release in Spring 2024 for the Nintendo Switch.

View a trailer of the DLC below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Challenge your slick skills in this new single-player campaign. Introducing the Spire of Order, where you’ll strengthen your character’s abilities as you ascend the Spire’s floors again and again.

