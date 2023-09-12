Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Games, and More Coming to iPhone 15 Pro - News

/ 677 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Apple announced several AAA games will be coming to the newly announced iPhone 15 Pro.

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village will come to the phone later this year, while Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch for it in early 2024.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will open on September 15 and release on September 22. The iPhone 15 will be available from $799, the iPhone 15 Pro from $999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max from $1,199.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles