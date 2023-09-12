Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Launch Trailer, Accessibility Features Revealed - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 and revealed the accessibility features.

The new video features a first look at story elements and gameplay for Shang Tsung and his ominous destiny in the reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. The scheming sorcerer’s moveset is on full display, including his fireball projectiles, devastating combos, and signature ability to morph into rival kombatants. The trailer also showcases gameplay for General Shao’s second-in-command, Reiko, the savage warrior with a fighting style that matches his fierce persona, as well as bone-krushing highlights of other launch roster fighters.

Accessibility Options

Additionally, Mortal Kombat 1 will feature an extensive set of accessibility options for players, including audio descriptions and cues for on-screen action that plays contextually during gameplay. For the full list, click here.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.

