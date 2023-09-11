Starfield to Get Official Mod Support in 2024 - News

Bethesda's Todd Howard in an interview with Famitsu revealed the recently released space RPG, Starfield, will get official mod support in 2024.

"you will be able to do almost anything, just like in previous works," said Howard. "Mod support will be available next year, but we love it too, so we'll do it in a big way."

Starfield over the weekend the game reached a peak of 330,723 concurrent players on Steam, which is enough to beat the all-time concurrent number of players for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which peaked at 287,411 concurrent players 12 years ago.

The game had surpassed six million players in less than two days following its launch. On launch day the game topped 1 million concurrent players across all platforms. The RPG also reached 234,502 concurrent players on Steam in its first two hours of Early Access on September 1

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

