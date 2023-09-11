Starfield Tops Skyrim's Peak Concurrent Players on Steam - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda officially released Starfield last Wednesday and over the weekend the game reached a peak of 330,723 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB.

This figure is enough to beat the all-time concurrent number of players for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which peaked at 287,411 concurrent players 12 years ago.

Starfield has yet to top the number of concurrent players for Fallout 4, which peaked at 472,962 players eight years ago. However, Starfield is also available on Xbox Game Pass, which Fallout 4 was not available on a subscription service when it launched.

Microsoft and Bethesda did announced the game had surpassed six million players in less than two days following its launch. On launch day the game did top 1 million concurrent players across all platforms. The RPG did reach 234,502 concurrent players on Steam in its first two hours of Early Access on September 1

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

