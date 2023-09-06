Dune: Spice Wars to Leave Early Access and Launch on September 14 - News

Publisher Funcom and developer Shiro Games announced the RTS, Dune: Spice Wars, will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on September 14.

The game first released in Early Access in April 2022.

The full release will bring the sixth major content update since the game entered Early Access, introducing the opulent and politically sharp House Ecaz. With a total of six factions now warring over the priceless spice, the pursuit of power is as unpredictable as the sands of Arrakis themselves.

Throughout Early Access, Dune: Spice Wars has continued to grow and be refined thanks to a clear content roadmap and feedback-based updates.

The new arrivals, House Ecaz, wield power like a paint brush, rapidly expanding its influence across the hostile canvas of Arrakis, where sun and sandworm devour all. The prestige of their artworks grants them unique power over the Landsraad, letting them stand toe-to-toe with even the Atreides in terms of political clout.

Dune: Spice Wars is a grand strategy 4X game played in real-time, with countless paths to planetary domination and control over the spice. In solo or multiplayer, gain the upper hand through any combination of intrigue, warfare, politics, industry, and subterfuge.

The sci-fi masterpiece by Frank Herbert, Dune, is the narrative foundation upon which Dune: Spice Wars is based, and it informs the game’s design deeply, going beyond flavor and setting. The epic scope, Machiavellian plotting, and brutal backstabbing shine through every facet of the gameplay, which remains easily accessible thanks to clear tutorials and an easy to learn, but hard to master array of systems and mechanics.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

