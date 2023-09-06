Nintendo Switch Online Adds 4 Games - Kirby's Star Stacker, Quest for Camelot, and More - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced four games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online.

Kirby's Star Stacker has been added as part of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online, Downtown Nekketsu March: Super-Awesome Field Day! and Joy Mech Fight have been added to Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online, and Quest for Camelot has been added to Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online.

All of the games except Quest for Camelot were never released outside of Japan and were never translated to English.

View a trailer of the four games below:

