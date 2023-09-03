Carbon Black Xbox Series S With 1 TB SSD Now Available - News

/ 88 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Microsoft on Friday released the Xbox Series S in Carbon Black that comes with a 1 TB SSD for $349.99.

The Carbon Black Xbox Series S joins the standard Xbox Series S that comes with a 512 GB SSD for $299.99 and the more powerful Xbox Series X that is available for $499.99.

View the Carbon Black Xbox Series S trailer below:

The Xbox Series X is designed to run games up to 4K resolution, while the Xbox Series S is designed to run the same games at a lower resolution of up to 1440p.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles