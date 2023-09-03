Pete Hines: Bethesda Prioritizes Player Freedom Over Making a Less Risky Game - News

/ 102 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

The head of global publishing at Bethesda Pete Hines in an interview with GamesIndustry said the studio embraces chaos and player freedom over making a safer, less buggy, and less risky game.

"Bethesda Game Studios has a reputation for things that happen in their games, yes," said Hines. "The thing people miss far too often is that there is some amount of that which is intentional, meaning we embrace chaos. We could make a safer, less buggy, less risky game if we wanted to. But what we try to lean into is player freedom.

"Yes, there's going to be some little things here and there where your companion might stand a little too close to you sometimes, yet the freedom you get, and the things that happen because of that, we absolutely love and embrace.

"Of course there are bugs. But does it take away from your experience? Or do you have a consistent, fun game that you just can't stop playing and experimenting with?

"On Neon, a planet covered entirely in water with a city that sits on top of it, we had a bug where a shark was able to get on an elevator. Then the elevator doors would open on a street level and the shark would come sliding out – everybody screams and starts running in every direction. I'm laying into it with weapons, people are screaming and guards are running. I said: 'Do not take this bug out of the game!' I'm almost positive they did but I love that stuff."

Bethesda released Starfield last Thursday in Early Access for those that purchased the Premium Edition or the Game Pass Premium Upgrade and within a couple of hours the RPG reached 234,502 concurrent players on Steam alone.

The official launch for Starfield is on September 6 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles