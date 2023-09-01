Mayhem Brawler II: Best of Both Worlds Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Hero Concept has announced Mayhem Brawler II: Best of Both Worlds for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

A perfect fuse of ’90s arcade vibe and modern rogue-lite / RPG mechanics in a time transition-themed beat ’em up. Play solo or online with friends and shape the story through your choices. Be amazed by the hand-drawn comics-inspired art, frame-by-frame animated characters, and kick-ass soundtracks.

Best of Both Worlds

Witness the unfolding of parallel events in two time periods 20 years apart! On one side is the legendary Stronghold agent Stellar, while on the other is She Wolf, as fiery as ever, who is running a mayoral campaign. The two teams embark on an adventure to uncover one of Mayhem City’s darkest secrets.

A Timeless World

Jump back and forth between characters from both timelines that you paired to challenge the opponents of the past and present simultaneously. Thanks to rogue-lite and RPG elements perfectly fused with classic beat ’em up mechanics, enjoy rich endgame content and a different gameplay experience with each new playthrough.

Key Features:

A perfect fuse of ’90s arcade vibe and modern mechanics.

Jumping back or forth 20 years in time, simultaneously challenge opponents of the past and present.

Rogue-lite and RPG game mechanics vary the gameplay with each new playthrough.

Eight playable heroes with unique abilities against more than 40 different opponents.

Experience co-op gaming with up to four friends online or offline.

co-op gaming with up to four friends online or offline. A narrative based on player choices with voiceover and 11 subtitle options.

Hand-drawn comics-inspired art, frame-by-frame animated characters, and rocking soundtracks.

Rich endgame content for replayability.

