Super Mario Bros. Wonder Director: You Need to Try Harder to Surprise Players Today

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Director Shiro Mouri in an interview with Eurogamer says it is harder to surprise players now than in the past.

"In terms of the concept for creating a new Mario, we came up with the concept of mystery and secrets," said Mouri. "The first Super Mario game was full of secrets and mystery.

"As we were developing more and more side-scrolling Mario games, the challenge became that these kinds of secrets and surprises were more and more normalised to players. So I thought it'd be important to create a side-scrolling Mario that really fit the day and age that we live in now.

"You need to try harder to try and surprise these players."

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

