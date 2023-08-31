Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher 2K an developer Gearbox Software have announced Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 1 and will be available for a limited launch time for $59.99 before the price increases to $149.99.

The collection includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands, as well as all of the DLC released for these games.

Read details on the game below:

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box packages together all six acclaimed base games from the iconic franchise: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands, as well as all of their add-on content, in one giant bundle for the first time. The digital-only offering is available for the incredible price of $149.99, and for a limited time will be available for a discounted price of $59.99. Additionally, you can complete your collection for a special price based on what titles you already own.

In the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, fans will experience the iconic franchise that defined the looter-shooter genre with its over-the-top firefights, absurdly varied arsenals, and thrilling interplanetary adventures perfect for solo and cooperative play. It is the perfect opportunity for lovers of the franchise and newcomers to experience this legendary series in one place.

If you already own one or more Borderlands titles:

Xbox – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and want to complete your collection, the Microsoft Store automatically entitles you to a special $30 price on this bundle.

– If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and want to complete your collection, the Microsoft Store automatically entitles you to a special $30 price on this bundle. Steam – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Steam, you’ll only pay for the content you don’t already own. This will be reflected on the Steam Store page for Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box.

– If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Steam, you’ll only pay for the content you don’t already own. This will be reflected on the Steam Store page for Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box. PlayStation – If you already own a digital or physical copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for PlayStation 4, or a digital or physical copy of Borderlands 3 on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, and want to complete your collection, you can access a special $30 upgrade offer on Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box by launching one of these titles and following the in-game instructions.

