TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns Launches September 26 for Switch - News

Developer Krome Studios announced TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 26 for $19.99. Pre-orders include a 25 percent off discount price of $14.99.

"We’re thrilled to offer this enhanced edition of TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns with a load of new features alongside nostalgic gameplay," said Krome Studios CEO Robert Walsh. "It’s exciting for us that fans will see another side of TY, as they get fully immersed in his world and experience his signature platforming adventures now on Nintendo Switch."

Cerative director Steve Stamatiadis added, "The brand new, animated cutscenes in this edition are a labor of love that will be a highlight for TY fans. We wanted to create an animated comic-style experience that showcases the beauty of the Australian landscapes and the charm and personality of our beloved TY characters."

Audio director George Stamatiadis said, "We made sure to pack in a whopping amount of audio in this enhanced edition for players. The soundtrack nearly doubles the number of tracks alongside re-recorded, re-edited, and upgraded sound effects. Our ambient sounds were completely revamped with new recordings of birdsongs of crows, kookaburras, and other native birds. Unfortunately, the cassowary proved once again to be difficult, so he didn’t make it into the recording studio."

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns is an enhanced edition of the 2D side-scrolling platformer that originally appeared on PC. The iconic comic-style Aussie hero defies extinction and is back with a ripper new side of side-scrolling adventures. Krome Studios is adding full English voiceovers, double the amount of music, remastered animated cutscenes, improved performance, and more for the Nintendo Switch version.

Key Features:

Explore 40 levels of adventures in the Australian Outback at a silky smooth 60 frames per second.

Defeat enemies by freezing, zapping, and more with heaps of choice new boomerangs.

Use your wits and boomerangs to find hidden treasures, help the colorful locals, and uncover the mysteries of the land Down Under.

New English voice-overs featuring an all-star cast you’ll recognize as TY’s old mates.

Multiple game modes: Adventure, Time Attack, Turkey Chase, and Danger Arena.

Adventure, Time Attack, Turkey Chase, and Danger Arena. Cosplay as TY’s friends in style with a metric ton of costumes.

Improved graphics and performance, remastered extended cutscenes and expanded Australian-outback themed soundtrack.

