Imagine Dragons Releases Offiical Song for Starfield - News

/ 436 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Imagine Dragons, the American pop rock band, has released a song, Children of the Sky (a Starfield song), for the upcoming Bethesda game, Starfield, ahead of the Early Access release this week.

"We've been playing Bethesda games for most of our lives, so we’re honored to have collaborated on this song," reads a tweet from Imagine Dragons.

View the official lyric video for Children of the Sky (a Starfield song) below:

Starfield officially launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6. Early Access begins on Thursday, August 31 at 5pm PT / 8 pm ET / September 1 at 1:00 am UK for those who purchase the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade of the game.

Children of the Sky (a Starfield song) is out NOW everywhere.



we’ve been playing @BethesdaStudios games for most of our lives, so we’re honored to have collaborated on this song.



listen to the song and watch the lyric video on our youtube. pic.twitter.com/J3SFfrWMnW — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) August 30, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles