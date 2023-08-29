Former PlayStation Executive Joins Xbox Japan as Director of Partnership - News

posted 3 hours ago

Mena Sato Kato, who previously worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment for eight years, has joined the Xbox team at Microsoft as the Director for Partnerships in Japan.

At PlayStation she was the Vice President of Business Development for seven years and the Vice President of Mobile Business for one year.

"Excited to say I've joined Microsoft as Director for Partnerships Japan at Xbox," wrote Kato via a post on LinkedIn. "I will be leading partnership efforts to support our Japanese partners globally. Opening up a new chapter, unlocking new experiences in the game industry. I hope to see many of you at TGS!"

The team at Xbox has been working on growing its partnerships with Japanese publishers and developers in recent years. Kato in her new role will be "responsible for leading partnerships worldwide for Japanese publishers at Xbox."

