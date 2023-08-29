Former PlayStation Executive Joins Xbox Japan as Director of Partnership - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 551 Views
Mena Sato Kato, who previously worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment for eight years, has joined the Xbox team at Microsoft as the Director for Partnerships in Japan.
At PlayStation she was the Vice President of Business Development for seven years and the Vice President of Mobile Business for one year.
"Excited to say I've joined Microsoft as Director for Partnerships Japan at Xbox," wrote Kato via a post on LinkedIn. "I will be leading partnership efforts to support our Japanese partners globally. Opening up a new chapter, unlocking new experiences in the game industry. I hope to see many of you at TGS!"
The team at Xbox has been working on growing its partnerships with Japanese publishers and developers in recent years. Kato in her new role will be "responsible for leading partnerships worldwide for Japanese publishers at Xbox."
Xbox has to show they care about the Japanese market, which will help Japanese developers feel that Xbox is worth making games for. If Xbox is seen as just using Japanese games to sell to the world market, then Japanese dev's and gamers will feel that the Japanese market is being left behind by Xbox. It's win-win.
This is a brilliant move.
One of the biggest issues Microsoft has with Xbox is the inability to appeal to the Japanese market, they tried with the Xbox 360 with titles like Blue Dragon, Infinite undiscovery, Final Fantasy and such, to mixed results.
Japan is a tough market to crack...
But this will also have a flow-on effect to the Americas and Europe where there are large fanbases that enjoy a good japanese title that typically opt for Sony or Nintendo consoles for those types of games.