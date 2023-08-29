Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2023 Lineup and Schedule - News

Bandai Namco has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023, as well as opening its TGS 2023 website.

Bandai Namco at TGS 2023 will be showcasing Tekken 8, Tales of Arise, Sand Land, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, My Hero Ultra Rumble, and more.

Read the details below:

Lineup:

Blue Protocol (PC) – Stage

(PC) – Stage The Idolmaster Shiny Colors: Song for Prism (iOS, Android) – Stage

(iOS, Android) – Stage My Hero Ultra Rumble (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage SAND LAND (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Stage

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Stage SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Playable

(iOS, Android) – Playable Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Stage

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Stage SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage Tales of Arise (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Online

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Online Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage

Stage Schedule:

September 21

12:00 – My Hero Ultra Rumble Broadcast #1 – Live gameplay and the latest information on My Hero Ultra Rumble with game streamer oniyao-228 and game caster / commentator OooDa. Featuring ooniyao-228, OooDa, Aoba Miyazaki (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer), Shinichirou Obata (Byking), and Toshiharu Arai (Byking).

September 22

14:00 to 16:00 – Tekken Talk at Tokyo Game Show 2023 – A Tokyo Game Show 2023 edition of Tekken Talk. Tekken Project director Katsuhiro Harada, Tekken Project Producer Michael Murray, and Tekken 8 director Kohei Ikeda share the latest information on Tekken 8.

September 23

12:15 – Blue Protocol Transmission #12: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Edition – Blue Protocol is an online action RPG from Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. This is the Tokyo Game Show 2023 edition of “Blue Protocol Transmission,” which will deliver the latest information on the game. Expect various news including information about the October update. Featuring Soukichi Shimaoka (Project Sky Blue executive producer), Takahiro Suzuki (Blue Protocol general operations director and producer), and Keisuke Fukuzaki (Blue Protocol general development director).

September 24

11:00 – The Idolmaster Shiny Colors Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Talk Stage – The latest information on the latest game The Idolmaster Shiny Colors: Song for Prism and The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors. Featuring Hitomi Sekine (Mano Sakuragi voice actor), Reina Kondou (Hiori Kazano voice actor), Mayu Mineda (Meguru Hachimiya voice actor), Hibiku Yamamura (Hazuki Nanakusa voice actor), and Yuusuke Takayama (Bandai Namco Entertainment producer).

Online Schedule:

September 23

10:30 – Opening – Tokyo Game Show 2023 begins! An introduction to the day's highlights. Featuring host Hyakka Ryouran.

– Tokyo Game Show 2023 begins! An introduction to the day's highlights. Featuring host Hyakka Ryouran. 11:00 – ??? – Coming soon.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

