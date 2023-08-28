Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption Writer Leaves Rockstar - News

Michael Unsworth, the Vice President of writing at Rockstar Games, has left the developer after 16 years, according to his LinkedIn page.

He is credited as a writer on the two Red Dead Redemption games, Grand Theft Auto IV and V, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, and more.

Unsworth is one of only three writers credited on the Red Dead Redemption series.

