Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption Writer Leaves Rockstar
Michael Unsworth, the Vice President of writing at Rockstar Games, has left the developer after 16 years, according to his LinkedIn page.
He is credited as a writer on the two Red Dead Redemption games, Grand Theft Auto IV and V, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, and more.
Unsworth is one of only three writers credited on the Red Dead Redemption series.
BREAKING:
Vice President of writing at Rockstar Games Michael Unsworth appears to have left the company after 16 years, at least according to his LinkedIn.
He's most notable for writing both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption II, Grand Theft Auto IV & V, Max Payne 3,… pic.twitter.com/ntR7qQznvN
Considering that the quality of their writing has been by far the strongest aspect of Rockstar games for quite some time now, this is really bad news.
I'm sure all or most of the writing for GTA 6 is completed, so its bad news for Take Two, but good news for whatever new company he goes to.
I've honestly haven't been a fan of the writing at all since GTA 4. That was the last I've enjoyed it. RDR3 and GTA 5 I couldn't stand the story. I'm sure I'm in the minority though but maybe the changes will lead to something that's a little more my style when it comes to writing.
Especially since they already lost one of the 3 original RDR1 writers after the game shipped in 2010, Christian Cantamessa, who was also lead designer on RDR1. Only Dan Houser remains now from the RDR1 writing team.
Cantamessa went on to work on both of the Middle-Earth: Shadow of games, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and is currently with Xbox's The Initiative working on Perfect Dark. Hopefully Unsworth goes on to do great things outside of Rockstar as well, honestly he was wasted there considering most of what they do these days is GaaS MP shit.