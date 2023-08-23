BioWare Lays Off 50 Employees - News

BioWare general manager Gary McKay in a blog post announced in a transition to "a more agile and more focused studio" that "approximately" 50 employees will be laid off.

"In order to meet the needs of our upcoming projects, continue to hold ourselves to the highest standard of quality, and ensure BioWare can continue to thrive in an industry that’s rapidly evolving, we must shift towards a more agile and more focused studio," said McKay. "It will allow our developers to iterate quickly, unlock more creativity, and form a clear vision of what we’re building before development ramps up."

He added, "After much consideration and careful planning, we have built a long-term vision that will preserve the health of the studio and better enable us to do what we do best: create exceptional story-driven single-player experiences filled with vast worlds and rich characters. This vision balances the current needs of the studio—namely, ensuring Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is an outstanding game—with its future, including the success of the next Mass Effect.

"We’ve chosen to act now in part to provide our impacted colleagues with as many internal opportunities as possible. These changes coincide with a significant number of roles that are currently open across EA’s other studios. Impacted employees will be provided with professional resources and assistance as they apply for these positions.

"While it’s unlikely that everyone will find a new role within the company, we are committed to supporting our staff as they navigate this change. Our sincere hope is that they can continue their exemplary work at studios who stand to benefit immensely from their talents."

BioWare remains focused on its commitment for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and is "working to make this game worthy of the Dragon Age name."

A veteran team led by Mike Gamble will continue its "pre-production work on the next Mass Effect."

