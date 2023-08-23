Epic Games Store to Offer 100% of Revenue to Devs for 6 Months Exclusivity - News

Epic Games has announced the Epic First Run program, which gives developers 100 percent of revenue for games that release exclusively on the Epic Games Store for six month. After six months participants will get 88 percent of revenue.

"Today, we’re introducing the Epic First Run program: an opt-in exclusivity program for third-party developers on the Epic Games Store," reads the announcement post from Epic Games.

"The new Epic First Run program gives participants the opportunity to boost their net revenue from user spending on eligible products from 88% to 100% in their first six months on the Epic Games Store. After their six-month run, participants will continue to benefit from Epic’s 88%/12% revenue split."

The Epic Games Store has over 230 million players and 68 million monthly active users. Games that are part of the Epic First Run program will be given a exclusive badge on the store, homepage placements, and dedicated collections.

The program is available to publishers and developers on the Epic Games Store for games that launch on or after October 16, 2023.

Read a Q&A on the Epic First Run program below:

What is the Epic First Run program?

Epic First Run is an opt-in exclusivity program that offers third-party developers 100% net revenue of user spending on eligible products in their first six months of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store. When the exclusivity period ends, the revenue share captured from user spending will revert to 88%/12%.

Who can participate?

This program is open to developers and publishers with registered Epic Games developer accounts and eligible products launching on or after October 16, 2023.

What products are eligible for the program?

A new release game or app which has not been previously released on another third-party PC store or included in a subscription service available on another third-party PC store.



Games or apps with a pre-existing exclusivity deal with the Epic Games Store are not eligible for the program.

How do I get an Epic Developer account?

To create an account, go to the Developer Portal website at dev.epicgames.com/portal and follow the instructions to sign in then register your organization and products. For more information, please see our Developer Portal account creation guide.

Can I still release a product on my first-party store or website?

Yes. Products in the Epic First Run program can also be released simultaneously on publishers’ and developers’ own stores or launchers with direct sales, sale of an Epic digital redemption code, or integration with our keyless redemption program. Please note, keyless distribution will require technical work to implement for developer or publisher’s launcher and/or store.



Developers and publishers can also use the Epic Games Store’s keyless redemption program to sell on other stores including Green Man Gaming, Humble Store and several others. After the six-month exclusivity period ends, developers are welcome to release their products on other third-party stores, while continuing to benefit from Epic’s 88%12% revenue share.

How do I sign up for the Epic First Run program?

We will open registration through our self-publishing flow in the Epic Developer portal in October 2023. Check our information page for updates!



General questions about the program? Head over to the Epic Games Store Developer Community to connect with our staff and other developers on this topic and more. If you have a confidential question, please log in and start a private discussion with the topic Epic Games Store and the subject ‘Epic First Run'. If you’re already a partner, please reach out to your Epic Games Store account manager directly.

How do I release my product on the Epic Games Store?

It has never been easier to bring your games to the Epic Games Store. In March this year, we launched our self-service publishing tools to streamline the onboarding and release process. The tools allow developers to register, set up, test and distribute their games all directly through the Epic Developer Portal.



Read more about the benefits and requirements of self-publishing on the Epic Games Store in our self-publishing tools announce blog, and visit our distribution page to sign up. For more on the Store’s current player numbers and trends, visit our 2022 Year in Review.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

