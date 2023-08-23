PlayStation Portal Remote Player Launches Later This Year for $200 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 418 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the Project Q remote player will be called the PlayStation Portal and will launch later this year for $199.99 / €219.99 / £199.99 / 29,980 yen.
The PlayStation Portal remote player has all the features of the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller, an 8-inch LCD screen that is capable of 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. The device connects to your PS5 via Wi-Fi and plays supported games installed on your PS5 and use the DualSense controller.
PlayStation VR2 games and games streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium's cloud streaming are not supported.
Read details on the PlayStation Portal remote player:
PlayStation Portal remote player brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand. It includes the key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The vibrant 8-inch LCD screen is capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps, providing a high definition visual experience that’s expected from the high quality games created by world-class developers.
PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house. PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal. PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio. PS VR2 games, which require the headset, and games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming, are not supported.
The fact that you cannot use for cloud streaming is... well... disappointing to say the least.
I guess... technically you can. Only no direct cloud but instead using the PS5 as the buffer. So streaming an already streamed game seems odd but it is what it is... for now.
As I commented in the forum: This seems likely to be a very niche device. Maybe useful for crowded households where there's competition for the TV. Beyond that, it'll allow people to play while sitting on the toilet or laying in bed, but a $200 purchase is going to be a tough sell for those purposes.
Yeaaaaa, no. The lack of cloud support is baffling and $200 is just ridiculous for a device the only function of which is to play games you can already play somewhere else in the house on what looks to be a clunky as hell device. They definitely missed the mark this time.
This thing probably needed to be $150 at the most and ideally $100.
As it stands, it doesn’t support any cloud streaming natively, and it doesn’t even support Bluetooth audio out. I think the only reason anyone would buy this is if a partner is watching something else on the TV
Yeah. At $100 I think it would sell a lot. But, at half the cost of a PS5, and no ability to stream games outside of the home, it is very hard to see the appeal.
will it work on any wifi network or is it direct wifi to the 5 only? Like how the PSP needed to be direct wifi to the PS3.
"The device connects to your PS5 via Wi-Fi and plays supported games installed on your PS5" is there a list of what games will be supported at launch?
If adoption for this device is super low, I don't see many developers outside of PlayStation's first-party studios that will support this device.
Seems dead on arrival to me. Why would anyone spend $200 on a local remote play only device? The Vita had local remote play with PS4 games and it's own Game Library, and they still were barely able to sell it at $200 after it's price cut in 2013.