PlayStation Portal Remote Player Launches Later This Year for $200 - News

/ 418 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the Project Q remote player will be called the PlayStation Portal and will launch later this year for $199.99 / €219.99 / £199.99 / 29,980 yen.

The PlayStation Portal remote player has all the features of the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller, an 8-inch LCD screen that is capable of 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. The device connects to your PS5 via Wi-Fi and plays supported games installed on your PS5 and use the DualSense controller.

PlayStation VR2 games and games streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium's cloud streaming are not supported.

Read details on the PlayStation Portal remote player:

PlayStation Portal remote player brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand. It includes the key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The vibrant 8-inch LCD screen is capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps, providing a high definition visual experience that’s expected from the high quality games created by world-class developers.

PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house. PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal. PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio. PS VR2 games, which require the headset, and games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming, are not supported.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles