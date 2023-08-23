Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered Releases November 14 for All Major Platforms - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Nightdive Studios announced Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 14.

The original game first released for the Nintendo 64 in September 2000.

"The Turok series is one of the classic touchstones of gaming and being able to provide the newest and improved version of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is a great feeling," said Nightdive Studios director of business development Larry Kuperman. "It makes full use of the latest version of our KEX engine, and we’re excited to share the game with players later this year."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is a faithful restoration of the classic first-person shooter originally released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64, upgraded through Nightdive Studios’ proprietary KEX Engine for play on modern gaming devices with up to a 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. It joins Nightdive Studios, Universal Games, and Digital Platforms’ popular Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil remasters, capping off the trilogy. Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion features upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and support for console gamepads with platform-specific features.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is the first title from Nightdive Studios to use the latest version KEX engine, which utilizes an improved renderer to achieve a higher tier of visual fidelity across 3D models, textures, and graphical effects.

In Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, players choose between dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil protagonist Joshua Fireseed. Together, they must defeat the titular antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters, after the supposed demise of their brother at its hands.

Key Features:

A remastered version of the 2000 classic, available for the first time since its Nintendo 64 release.

Up to 4K 120 frames per second performance on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Advanced rendering features, including anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur.

Remastered environment art, character models, and updated weapon models.

Optional motion / gyro controls for Switch and Gamepad rumble.

Trophies and Achievements on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam).

