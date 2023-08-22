Killing Floor 3 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 325 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Tripwire Interactive has announced Killing Floor 3 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Battle Begins With Nightfall

It’s 2091 and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bioengineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, only the rebel group Nightfall stands between these infernal creations and the future of humanity.

Killing Floor III is the next installment in the legendary action/horror series. This intense first-person shooter puts you in the boots of a Nightfall specialist joining forces with up to five teammates to battle waves of Zeds, earn dosh, unlock skills, and build the ultimate arsenal.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles