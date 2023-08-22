Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Launches November 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Frontier Developments announced the RTS, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 17.

The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99, and the Ultimate Edition is priced at $74.99 / £64.99 / €74.99. Pre-orders are now open.

Ultimate Edition

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin fans looking for the complete experience can pre-order the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition. Alongside the base game, this grants access to four Alternate Hero Skins (one per faction), two Profile Customization Sets and access to Hero downloadable contents 1 and 2, which will be released post-launch* and add two all-new heroes for use in multiplayer and Conquest Mode.

Deluxe Edition

Also available is the Deluxe Edition, which arrives with the base game, the Alternate Hero Skins, and two Profile Customization Sets. Pre-ordering either the Ultimate Edition or Deluxe Edition offers up to 3 days’ early unlock starting on November 14.

Designed for both real-time strategy experts and genre newcomers, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin features a cinematic single-player campaign and one-versus-one and two-versus-two cross-platform competitive multiplayer. The new trailer reveals the game’s third faction, the spectral horde of the Nighthaunt, who appear alongside the previously revealed Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz armies, with a fourth still to be announced. This trailer also unveils Conquest Mode, a repeatable single-player challenge mode that pits players against a series of unpredictable combat scenarios.

Developed simultaneously for both PC and console, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is the first real-time strategy game to bring the Mortal Realms of Games Workshop’s expansive fantasy universe to life. Set in Ghur, the savage and wild Realm of Beasts, the single-player campaign follows a detachment of Stormcast Eternals as they attempt to seize a powerful artefact and save their fortress settlement from the encroaching Orruk Kruleboyz who dwell in the swamps.

Early in the story, the Stormcast Eternals venture out into Ghur and after a perilous journey, reach the location of this artefact—yet they find it bound in the ethereal chains of the Nighthaunt, the servants of Nagash, who unleash a storm of wraiths to defend it. The Nighthaunt bring swarms of ghostly apparitions and diabolical horrors to the battlefield in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, taking advantage through sheer strength in numbers. As well as appearing as antagonists in the campaign, the Nighthaunt are fully playable in Conquest Mode and multiplayer, with a wide range of units inspired by their tabletop counterparts.

In Conquest Mode, players will face a variety of procedurally generated challenges while building a high score, tackling individual one-versus-one skirmishes across a larger map before taking on a final battle to complete each run. But all is not as it seems: rule-breaking twists transform the conditions of conflict, inflicting vastly reduced squad vision, faster unit movement speeds, or strict time limits to increase the level of difficulty, among a range of other variables. Players will make difficult choices between increasing their bonus modifier or earning additional lives as they battle across the map for the highest score possible. Each Conquest Mode run is based on a seed number that can be shared with other players.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin brings the universe of the tabletop to life in authentic and visually stunning fashion, with world-class animation and units modelled precisely after their miniature counterparts. In this thrilling real-time strategy game, players will experience a twisted tale of desperate survival in the campaign, command a relentless tug of war over the battlefield in multiplayer, and endure a never-ending war for domination in Conquest Mode. Much more will be revealed ahead of launch.

