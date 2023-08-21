Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Adds PS4 Version - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 529 Views
Konami announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will also be launching for the PlayStation 4, alongside the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam versions.
The PS4 version was not given a release date, however, it will launch for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC on October 24.
『METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1』 PlayStation®4版（DL版）の追加発売決定！— メタルギア公式 (METAL GEAR) (@metalgear_jp) August 21, 2023
多くのお客様から PlayStation®4での発売を求める声をいただき、この度新たに追加発売を決定しました。
発売日や価格等の詳細は後日お知らせいたします。#MetalGearSolid#メタルギアソリッド #MGSVol1 pic.twitter.com/7hnf5MvLFa
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.