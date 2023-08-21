Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Adds PS4 Version - News

Konami announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will also be launching for the PlayStation 4, alongside the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam versions.

The PS4 version was not given a release date, however, it will launch for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC on October 24.

