NetEase Games Opens Texas-Based Studio T-Minus Zero Entertainment

NetEase Games announced it has opened a new studio based in Austin, Texas called T-Minus Zero Entertainment. The developer is working on an online multiplayer-focused third-person action title set in a science-fiction universe.

The studio is led by Rich Vogel, who has worked at Sony Online Entertainment Austin, Bioware Austin, and Bethesda Game Studios Austin. He led development on Meridian 59, Ultima Online, Star Wars: Galaxies, and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Other veterans joining T-Minus Zero Entertainment includes Game Director Mark Tucker, who has worked on Fallout 76, DOOM, and Crimson Alliance, Art Director Jeff Dobson, who has worked on Star Wars The Old Republic, Dragon Age Inquisition, Mass Effect Andromeda, and Anthem, and Operations and Production Vice President Scott Malone, who has worked on Fallout 76, DOOM, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

"Our studio’s mission is to create epic, immersive worlds where players from around the globe can play together, forming vibrant and passionate communities," said Vogel. "The team at NetEase Games shares our vision to create memorable and meaningful experiences, and they have made it a priority to provide the support and creative freedom to allow us to make our dream a reality."

NetEase Games president of global investments and partnerships Simon Zhu added, "T-Minus Zero Entertainment has been built with an inspiring roster of talented veterans with unparalleled industry knowledge and the passion to create wholly original gaming experiences. NetEase Games strongly believes in empowering creators with the ability to build games that will inspire players and evolve over time with its community. We can’t wait to share more of what Rich and the team are working on, and we’ll make every effort to help them grow."

