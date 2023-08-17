Everhood: Eternity Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher BlitWorks Games and developer Foreign Gnomes have announced musical action RPG, Everhood: Eternity Edition, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will launch on September 28.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in March 2021 as Everhood. Everhood 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2025.

Developed by Foreign Gnomes, Everhood: Eternity Edition is a musical action RPG adventure released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles by BlitWorks Games. We wanted not only to port the content, but also enhance it with 16 new battles composed by the following 10 renowned composers and designed by the best level designers from the Everhood community in the most complete version of this indie hit:

Chipzel (original track, worked on Super Hexagon, Dicey Dungeons, Cadence of Hyrule, River City Girls)

Super Hexagon, Dicey Dungeons, Cadence of Hyrule, River City Girls) David Wise (original track, worked with Rare for many years on titles like Donkey Kong Country series, Battletoads, Diddy Kong Racing)

Rare for many years on titles like Donkey Kong Country series, Battletoads, Diddy Kong Racing) Disasterpeace (original track, worked on FEZ, Super Meat Boy, Hyper Light Drifter, Reigns)

FEZ, Super Meat Boy, Hyper Light Drifter, Reigns) Manami Matsumae (two original tracks, worked with Capcom for years, created soundtracks like the original Mega Man, Shovel Knight, Final Fight, and more)

Capcom for years, created soundtracks like the original Mega Man, Shovel Knight, Final Fight, and more) Keiji Yamagishi (original track, worked on Streets of Rage 4, Ninja Gaiden, The Messenger, and more)

Streets of Rage 4, Ninja Gaiden, The Messenger, and more) YMCK (two original tracks, Japanese chiptune band that worked on Taiko no Tatsujin and PiCTOBiTS)

Taiko no Tatsujin and PiCTOBiTS) Gonzalo Varela (with “Destiny” from Fight’N Rage)

Fight’N Rage) Stefan Moser (with “Forgotten Strategy” from Slipstream)

Strategy” from Slipstream) AceMan (with “Unreachable” from Rhythm Doctor)

Rhythm Doctor) Evan “Noteblock” Goertzen (with “A Dark Tale of Terror” from Mago)

The new tracks will be unlocked as the player progresses through the game’s main story, and will represent a real challenge for the most skilled ones!

Everhood is a bizarre realm located on the edges of space and time, populated by strange inhabitants of another world who walk the land eternally. That is, until a gnome steals an arm from a wooden doll called Red. A seemingly simple quest to reclaim it begins to pull at the fraying threads of this strange world, unraveling a mystery and the reality of that world itself in the process.

Immerse yourself in an ineffable tale, a deep story full of existentialism but also humor, friendship, amusing musical battles and strange delightful encounters through the doors of perception.

Learn about Red’s past and come ever-closer to finding the Absolute Truths of the universe… even though knowledge often comes at a cost.

Some of Everhood‘s eclectic residents aren’t content to let Red roam the realm freely. Face off against challengers ranging from multi-legged monsters to brothers who run a plank-selling business and the fearsome Gold Pig in musical battles. Avoid incoming attacks by moving, grooving, and leaping out of harm’s way while jamming out to bespoke battle themes as varied as the inhabitants of this curious community.

Red’s journey is teeming with secrets and world-alerting revelations. As Everhood‘s true nature begins to appear, adventurers will make decisions that impact Red’s role in the fate of everyone—and everything—the doll encounters. Experience a twisting story and overcome dance-based trials across five difficulty modes, a range of accessibility options, and an unlockable New Game Plus feature that calls into question everything that’s come before it.

