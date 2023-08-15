DC Universe Online Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S This Holiday - News

/ 471 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Daybreak Game Company announced DC Universe Online will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this Holiday.

"DCUO is headed to the latest-generation of consoles with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season!" reads a news post from Daybreak Game Company.

"Along with the performance gains found playing natively on the latest and greatest hardware, the team is also working on gameplay and quality of life improvements to match. This initiative is a long-term endeavor that is already underway. You will see some of these improvements launch over the next few months prior to release on the new consoles, some of them at launch, and some of them following over the course of next year. Stay tuned for a future update with more information.

"Now, you may be wondering what this means for playing DCUO with your friends, and let us assure you right away that whether you choose to move to the latest console or stay on your current one, you will still be playing on the same servers with your same characters and friends, and with all of your purchases and achievements seamlessly intact. All you need to do is log in with the same PSN or Xbox account once you have downloaded the game on your new system."

Check out the development roadmap for DC Universe Online below:

Q3 2023

August Save the Universe Event – Up-leveled classic content with modern challenge. Blue Beetle Ally – Begins the week of August 14.

September Homecoming Event



Q4 2023

October Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed A powerful curse is burning through the world’s most powerful magic users, escalating their powers to dangerously violent extremes! Hoping Batman can take on the hard work, John Constantine’s transported his House of Mystery to overlook Gotham Cemetery, where he and it are now under attack. Who—or what—is the source of this terrible curse? Is magic itself doomed? Will Constantine’s cheeky imposition land him in hot water with the Caped Crusader? Constantine and Zatanna have personally asked for your help. In Justice League Dark Cursed, players will join forces with Batman and members of the Justice League Dark to put an end to this threat to all magic. Things to Know About Justice League Dark Cursed: Justice League Dark Cursed will offer normal and elite versions of On Duty content, with level-agnostic event versions available for a limited time. The content will include open world missions, a solo, an alert, and a raid. The episode will feature DC characters including Batman, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, John Constantine, Deadman, Hecate, and more. The storyline will follow the events of and serve as an indirect sequel to the acclaimed Episode 34: Justice League Dark. The episode will launch new player rewards, including gear, styles, and more. Witching Hour Event

December Season’s Greedings Event

Holiday Season PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Launch



Q1 2024

Attack of the Anti-Monitor

Love Conquers All

Mister Mxyzptlk’s Mischief

Future

Episode 47

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles