Assassin's Creed Mirage Release Date Moved Up to October 5

Ubisoft announced the release date for Assassin's Creed Mirage has moved up by one week from October 12 to October 5. The game has also gone gold, which means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

"Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early!" reads a tweet from the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account.

"On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim. Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date!"

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna.

Read details on the game below:

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice.

Join an ancient organization and come to understand a new creed – one that will change Basim’s fate in ways he never could have imagined.

A Powerful Coming-of-Age Story

Discover a narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters who will shape Basim’s destiny and may be more than what they seem…

The Ultimate Assassin

Become the most versatile Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts at the Assassin’s bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.

An Immersive, Reactive City

Explore a dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad.

A Tribute to an Original

Experience a modern take on the features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years. Journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this heartfelt homage to the game that started it all.

