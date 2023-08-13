Rumor: PS5 With Detachable Disc Drive Shown in Leaked Footage - News

It has been rumored since September 2022 that the PlayStation 5 will be getting an overhaul with a new model that will replace the current iterations and will come with a detachable disc drive.

A short video has now leaked online via Twitter user @BwE_Dev of the case of the rumored PS5 that shows what appears a disc drive that can be removed. The video shows the redesigned PS5 is not that much smaller than the current PS5 and has a nearly identical design.

Reports have claimed the new PS5 will be announced at an event later this month with a release in September.

There is also a rumor that a PS5 Pro is in development with a release window of November 2024.

Exact specs for the PS5 Pro are not known, however, sources say it will have 30 WGP and 18000mts memory. Sony is targeting the PS5 Pro to have improved and more consistent frames per second at 4K resolution, as well as an 8K performance mode and accelerated ray tracing.

The PS5 Pro reportedly has a codename of Trinity, which is a reference to The Matrix that Sony has used before. The PS4 Pro had a codename of Neo and the PlayStation VR was codenamed Morpheus.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

