Spica Adventure Launches in Spring 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 381 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher ININ Games and developer TAITO announced the side-scrolling platformer, Spica Adventure, will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in the West in Spring 2024.

The game first released in Japan for arcades in 2005.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Spica Adventure, players will use their wits and quick reflexes to guide the heroine, Nico, through challenging stages filled with abstract and cartoony dangers.

To navigate the game’s challenges, players will rely on Nico’s trusty umbrella, reminiscent of the iconic yellow parasols from the beloved game Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III. Serving as a spiritual successor, Spica Adventure brings back the importance of the yellow umbrella as a vital device for the player. This versatile tool becomes a true lifesaver in tricky situations, allowing you to charge at enemies, float gracefully through the air, spring off walls with agility, and even reflect incoming bullets. Mastering the parasol’s various functions is essential to progress through the game, just as it was in the memorable adventures of Parasol Stars.

In Spica Adventure, you’ll race against time, as the stages are designed to be traversed as quickly as a screen-filling robot will start to pursue our heroine if she spends too long in any one stage…

After completing a stage, players will have a couple of choices for their next destination. Choose your next destination as the stages branch out, offering different challenges and rewards. Players must select their path wisely to lead the heroine to victory.

Key Features:

Nostalgic 2D side-scrolling action with authentic TAITO arcade gameplay.

action with authentic TAITO arcade gameplay. The triumphant return of the Parasol Stars umbrella: versatile weapon, shield, and movement tool.

Unique and charming retro pop art arcade aesthetics.

Online leaderboards for competing with other players worldwide.

Varied difficulty stages and mirrored levels for extended playtime and replayability.

Unique music composed by TAITO’s music team, Zuntata.

International debut and first-ever release on consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles