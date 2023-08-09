Take-Two CEO on Switch 2 Backwards Compatibility: You Need to Give Consumers What They Wants - News

/ 126 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

There have been reports that some third-party publishers don't want the successor to the Nintendo Switch to have backwards compatibility. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick speaking with GamesIndustry said it is important to "give consumers what they want" and not fulfilling it would be like breaking contract with consumers.



"I'm not sure," said Zelnick. "You need to give consumers what they want and optimize their experience, and you can't not deliver a feature you're able to deliver so as to maximize sales. That isn't fulfilling your contract with consumers. You have to do the very best you can for them. I suppose it's possible the lack of backward compatibility could enhance your revenue for a period of time, but at what cost?

"We're not a hardware manufacturer so we don't get to make those decisions. But I think if you can be compatible technically, then you want to be. However, in certain instances if the leap forward is great enough, that's not a possibility."

There was a rumor last month that claims a developer in Spain has received a development kit for the Nintendo Switch successor.

Another rumor claims development on the Switch successor is "progressing well," but it won't launch until Spring 2024 at the earliest.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles