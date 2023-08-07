Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 5, 2023. Sales for the game increased 116 percent as it was bundled wit the PS5.

FIFA 23 is down to second place with sales dropping 11 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to third place and Hogwarts Legacy is down two spots to fourth place.

God of War: Ragnarök is up from 13th to sixth place as sales grew 79 percent. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is up from 25th to seventh place with sales up 113 percent. Gran Turismo 7 is up from 21st to eighth place with sales up 114 percent.

Pikmin 4 dropped from third to ninth place with sales down 38 percent. Grand Theft Auto V remained in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom God of War: Ragnarök Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gran Turismo 7 Pikmin 4 Grand Theft Auto V

