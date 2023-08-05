Fighting Game Pocket Bravery Arrives August 31 for PC, Later for Consoles - News

Publisher PQube and developer Statera Studio announced Pocket Bravery will launch for PC via Steam on August 31. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at a later date.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by classic fighting games from the 90s such as Street Fighter, Fatal Fury, and The King of Fighters, Pocket Bravery channels the NEOGEO Pocket aesthetic for a modern fighting game with a retro twist!

With original characters, vibrant colors and an impressive combat system, Pocket Bravery is designed with high-level players in mind, while making it easily accessible for beginners to pick-up-and-play!

Choose Your Fighter – 12 diverse characters to choose from, all with unique abilities and playstyles!

– 12 diverse characters to choose from, all with unique abilities and playstyles! The World’s Stage – Pick your arena with 20 different world-wide areas to choose from!

– Pick your arena with 20 different world-wide areas to choose from! Story Time – Follow the story of Nuno and others as they investigate the criminal organisation Matilha!

– Follow the story of Nuno and others as they investigate the criminal organisation Matilha! Competitive and accessible control schemes included, based on your level of fighting game experience

included, based on your level of fighting game experience Local and online multiplayer with rollback netcode for ultra low latency online fighting!

Story

In the world of Pocket Bravery, there are a few who are able to throw energy through their hands, others reinforce their muscles, and certain specialists transfer their essence to objects and weapons.

Following our protagonist Nuno and several other characters investigating the criminal organization Matilha, Pocket Bravery explores a story of revenge through the eyes of multiple characters, with alternative paths available to the player.

Travel to Iconic Worldwide Stages

Choose from 12 different characters each with their own personalities and strengths as you battle across 20 unique stages from around the world.

Select from various stages such as New York, Beijing, Glasgow, Japan, and more, each with fantastic pixel visuals and animated backgrounds!

Unique Gameplay Systems

Elemental System – Through this system, it is possible to execute elemental attacks that have different characteristics from your characters natural elemental affinity and bring new offensive or defensive possibilities for the player.

– Through this system, it is possible to execute elemental attacks that have different characteristics from your characters natural elemental affinity and bring new offensive or defensive possibilities for the player. Taunt System – During a match, provocations can bring big advantages and disadvantages! Depending on the characters’ personality or relationship, different reactions can occur, so be careful! During the taunt animation, the character is still vulnerable, so make sure you’re not opening yourself up to a devastating attack!

– During a match, provocations can bring big advantages and disadvantages! Depending on the characters’ personality or relationship, different reactions can occur, so be careful! During the taunt animation, the character is still vulnerable, so make sure you’re not opening yourself up to a devastating attack! Breaker System – At the cost of half the elemental bar (or the full elemental bar if you are not guarding), utilizing a breaker is the best defense against an opponent’s pressure. When blocking or being hit, use this to turn the tables!

Local and Online Multiplayer

Featuring rollback netcode, online and local matches are instant and seamless, with near-zero latency!

With completely hand-drawn pixel art visuals and dynamic and responsive gameplay, Pocket Bravery focuses on the characters’ animations and movement with the aim to get ultimate fluidity during matches.

