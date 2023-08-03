DICE: Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Game Pass Was a 'Huge Moment' - News

Battlefield 2042 released in November 2021 in a poor state and it quickly lost players. The game releasing on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate alongside Season 3 was a turning point.

This is according to senior producer for the first-person shooter Ryan McArthur in an interview with GamesRadar said he is a big believer is Xbox Game Pass and other similar services. Releasing the game on Xbox Game Pass "was a huge moment" for developer DICE.

"I'm a big believer in programs like Game Pass, and for us it was a huge moment – something we marked on the calendar," said McArthur.

"One thing we talked about internally quite a lot was that if there was a moment in time where we were going to open this game up to a whole bunch of new players then it needs to be good. It needs to be the game that we wanted it to be when we launched it, and that really galvanized the team as we charged towards that date."

Battlefield 2042 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

