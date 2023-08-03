Pikmin 4 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 78K, PS5 Sells 53K - Sales

posted 37 minutes ago

Pikmin 4 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 115,697 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 30, 2023.

Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (NS) debuted in second place wit sales of 18,267 units.

CRYMACHINA (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 7,417 units. The PS5 version debuted in 10th place with sales of 5,228 units.

Disney Illusion Island (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 7,172 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has dropped to third place with sales of 14,749 units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to fourth place with sales of 11,440 units.

Minecraft (NS) is up one spot to fifth place with sales of 7,597 units, Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in eighth place with sales of 5,782 units, and Splatoon 3 (NS) dropped from seventh to ninth place with sales of 5,609 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 78,326 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 53,211 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,846 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 784 units, and the 3DS sold 18 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 115,697 (517,550) [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 18,267 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 14,749 (1,789,784) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,440 (5,396,462) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,597 (3,207,597) [NSW] CRYMACHINA (FuRyu, 07/27/23) – 7,417 (New) [NSW] Disney Illusion Island (Disney Games, 07/28/23) – 7,172 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,782 (1,137,427) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,609 (4,071,959) [PS5] CRYMACHINA (FuRyu, 07/27/23) – 5,228 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 56,212 (5,167,763) PlayStation 5 – 46,774 (3,495,327) Switch – 14,543 (19,472,311) Switch Lite – 7,571 (5,433,435) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,437 (551,239) Xbox Series X – 1,653 (206,554) PlayStation 4 – 784 (7,890,950) Xbox Series S – 193 (268,862) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 18 (1,191,968)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

