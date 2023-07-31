Rumor: Xbox is Going 'All Out' at Gamescom 2023 - News

It was announced in early July that Xbox and Bethesda will be attending Gamescom 2023 and Xbox will have its "biggest ever booth to show off the incredible games" it has in development.

Sources have told Insider Gaming that the Xbox team is going "all out" for Gamescom 2023, which will take place from August 22 to 27.

The sources claim Forza Motorsport, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and Towerborne will be playable to attendees.

Gamescom: Opening Night Live will return this year on Tuesday, August 22 in Cologne, Germany. It will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley. It is possible we will hear more about some of the upcoming lineup of first-party Xbox games at the showcase.

