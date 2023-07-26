Game Boy's The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons Out Now for Switch Online - News

Nintendo announced the Game Boy games, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, are now available on Nintendo Switch Online as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, the Land of Labrynna has fallen into darkness. But hope remains that a hero can still prevent Veran, Sorceress of Shadows, from plunging the world into an endless night. Link is ready with a hand to lend help and the power to bend time, but his abilities also present unique challenges. If a river blocks Link’s path in the present, he can travel to the past and move a stone, redirecting the flow of water. Likewise, if he plants seeds in the past, he’ll find full-grown trees and vines waiting for him when he returns to the present. With a cast full of vivid characters, including Impa and the giant Maku Tree, and a range of iconic tools to deploy, Link must crisscross through the past in order to safeguard the future.

In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, Link must fight to stop the power-hungry general Onox in the troubled land of Holodrum, where the harmonious cycle of nature has been disrupted. Don’t let the land slowly wither – instead, change the seasons to overcome puzzling obstacles! If Link finds a small plant at the bottom of a cliff, transform the season to spring, and use the newly grown flower to get a boost up to the top. Or when facing a deep lake, use the Rod of Seasons to shift into winter, letting Link walk over the ice. Can Link rescue the Season Spirits before all is thrown into chaos and the bountiful gifts of nature rot?

You can play these games on their own and in any order you choose, but completing both will allow you to experience the full saga! By linking the two games through their password system, some characters and enemies will change between the two adventures, items can be upgraded or transported and you can even discover the true evil force moving furtively behind the scenes. It will take a hero for the ages and seasons to truly defeat it!

